Sony Xperia Z4 vs Apple iPhone 6: Full specs comparison

Sony officially released its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia Z4 yesterday, in what was a very quiet and under-the-radar announcement.

On first glance, it looks very similar to its predecessor the Xperia Z3, but how does it compare to other phones on the market? More specifically, how does it compare to Apple's iPhone 6?

Let's take a closer look.

Design

Having just said that the Xperia Z4 looks similar to the Z3 on first glance, this still stands after closer inspection of the smartphone. The two phones are virtually identical, with Sony continuing the theme of a squarer look when compared to the iPHhone 6.

Measuring 146 x 72 x 6.9 mm, the Z4 is slightly taller and wider than the iPhone 6, which comes in at 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm. Sony's smartphone is also significantly heavier, weighing 15g more than Apple's device.

This size and weight increase probably won't be massively noticeable for anyone who likes a big phone, but might take a bit of getting used to for someone more familiar with smaller phones.

Display

The Xperia Z4 wipes the floor with the iPhone 6 on the display front, packing a 5.2-inch 1,920 x 1,080 pixel screen compared to Apple's 4.7-inch 1,344 x 750 effort.

A 424ppi pixel density is also higher than that of the iPhone (326ppi) meaning, despite Apple's efforts to provide high quality colour saturation, it looks like Sony has come out on top.

Camera

Again, the specs show that Sony is well ahead of Apple in terms of cameras, with the Z4 featuring a powerful 20.7-megapixel rear camera and 5.1-megapixel front camera, compared to the iPhone's 8-megapixel and 1.2-megapixel efforts.

Having said that, Apple does make up for this gap in other ways. Its iSight technology on the rear camera of the iPhone 6 provides added performance and consistency that enables Apple to out-snap many other cameras on the market.

We haven't had a chance to fully test out the two cameras in close quarters yet, but this could be a much closer match than it first appears.

Under the hood

Internally, the Xperia Z4 boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, running a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHZ and a quad-core Cortex-A57 CPU clocked at 1.4GHz.

Despite this being the latest Qualcomm chip, used by the likes of HTC in its One M9 smartphone, excessive heat is known to be a problem, so could potentially be a sticking point for the Z4.

In comparison, the iPhone 6 runs a dual-core Apple A8 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, significantly less than the Z4.

In terms of memory, Sony has packed 3GB of RAM into the Z4 and a base 32GB of internal storage, compared to Apple's 1GB of RAM and a base 16GB of storage. The iPhone 6 does, however, include a 128GB model in its range, whereas you'll need a microSD card to reach this level in the Z4.

Verdict

My initial reaction when I saw the specs of these two phones was that the Xperia Z4 takes the crown. The cameras are significantly stronger in terms of megapixels and its octa-core processor is much more powerful, making this seem like a comfortable victory.

In my opinion, the design, size and weight categories are all more appealing in the iPhone 6, but the Z4's 2,930 mAh battery does trump that of the iPhone 6 (1,810mAh) which is an important factor.

Furthermore, the Xperia Z4 remains water-proof with IP68 certification, so I think it does come out on top in the end.

The full specs table can be found below: