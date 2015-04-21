Twitter CFO in the money with £50 million compensation package

When you're willing to quit your Goldman Sachs Group Inc. career to become chief financial officer at Twitter, you know the micro-blogging site will pay you well.

That’s exactly what Anthony Noto was and became, and he was right about Twitter – the company paid him quite nicely. As The Wall Street Journal writes, he was the top earner at the social media company last year.

Twitter paid him a whopping $72.8 million (£48.9 million) in total compensation last year, and according to an SEC filing from the company on Monday, almost all of it came from option and stock awards. The stock is “restricted,” meaning Mr. Noto can’t sell some of the shares until 2018.

Twitter’s previous CFO Mike Gupta earned a total of $24.6 million (£16.5 million) in compensation for 2013, being the highest paying Twitter executive at the time. Mr. Gupta is now the head of Twitter’s strategic investments.

The company’s CEO, Dick Costolo, received no equity awards. He was paid $13,892 (£9,337) in salary, but don’t cry for him just yet – he still owns more than eight million Twitter shares worth about $413 million.

The third-highest earner was Twitter’s engineering chief, Alex Roetter, who received an $18.8 million (£12.63 million) stock award as part of total compensation of $19.1 million (£12.83 million).

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Sandler said in a report to investors today that he believes the company is a "strong buy" because "there are a number of catalysts to come in 2015, writes Mashable.

Those include benefits from recent features like Instant Timeline and Video, the Google traffic flowing to Twitter starting in 2H, and Persicope.