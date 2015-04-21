Video traffic is shaping the internet

Video is the future of the Internet, and that could become a real problem, as the Internet we have today is not quite ready for video.

We, the Internet dwellers, don’t seem to care much, though.

As Tech Radar writes, two-thirds of all internet traffic is video, and the number of smart, mobile devices in the world will double to two billion by 2017.

Why is that two connected? Because we, the Internet dwellers, use those smart, mobile devices to record videos, most of which are catastrophic in quality, and we’re clogging the web with it. Once the number of devices doubles in two years… you get the picture.

According to GoPro, in the first quarter of 2014, an average of 6,000 daily YouTube uploads and more than one billion views represented more than 50 million watched hours of videos with 'GoPro' in the title, file name, tags or description.

Priya Shah, CMO of Antix thinks the videos are a complete waste of space, and that something needs to change.

However, no one can expect the entire world to simply stop posting videos of their cat throwing up – it’s the video itself, and the bandwidth that needs to change.

Brent Lees, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Riverbed Technology thinks we should “smarten” our online traffic first.

"Providing an element of control-path selection can prioritise differing traffic types depending on importance," says Lees. "This is likely to provide the more cost effective and longer-term solution.”

Videos must also change. They need better indexing and better compression. "We're currently developing big data to unlock the best parts of video footage, as well as making video more searchable," Shah says. "This, in itself, is a huge advancement in compression technology."

She thinks the overload exists between creating and sharing content, and that all video needs is to be better indexed and searchable.