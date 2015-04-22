BlackBerry snaps up WatchDox for enterprise share and sync expertise

BlackBerry has announced that it has acquired WatchDox to bolster its offerings on the mobile security front – though the move is still subject to the usual regulatory approval.

WatchDox is a data security specialist with its headquarters in Palo Alto, and offers secure enterprise file sharing and syncing solutions, so employees can work and collaborate on files on the go, without any worries on the security front (or that’s certainly the idea). It can also be used to remotely delete files, and lock access to files in the event of a corporate disaster such as a data breach.

WatchDox’s solutions will be incorporated as a value-added service which complements BlackBerry’s Enterprise Mobility Management portfolio, and will be made available with BES12.

John Chen, BlackBerry CEO (pictured), commented: “BlackBerry is constantly expanding the potential of data security so that it enables more collaboration and sharing rather than creating limitations. This acquisition represents another key step forward as we transition BlackBerry into the premier platform for secure mobile communications software and applications, supporting all devices and operating systems.

“Together with last year’s Secusmart acquisition, Samsung partnership, our own internal development efforts, and now the acquisition of WatchDox, we now have capabilities to secure communications end-to-end from voice, text, messaging, data and now enterprise file-sync-and share.”

WatchDox also has R&D facilities in Petah Tikva, Israel, and BlackBerry says that the acquisition of the firm will provide the basis for a new security-focused BlackBerry research and development centre in Israel.