Drone terror scare in Japan

It was just a matter of time before someone started using drones for terrorism. And by 'terrorism', I don't mean terrorizing your neighbour's dog by constantly flying it around the poor animal's head, I mean real terrorism.

Something of the sorts happened in Japan this morning, as a camera-equipped drone, carrying a bottle marked with the radioactive symbol was discovered on the roof of the Japanese prime minister’s office.

Police have not found any explosives on the four-propeller drone, but it did have a camera, a plastic bottle and what appeared to be a flare, NDTV cites NHK saying.

The prime minister's office is in central Tokyo.

He was on a business trip at the time, attending a regional conference in Indonesia.

The drone was spotted by a worker on Wednesday morning. It was laying close to the building's heliodrome. The worker raised the alarm and called the authorities.

The police covered the drone, while some 50 investigators swarmed the scene. Local media reported that trace amounts of radiation were discovered on the drone, PC World says.

Japanese police described the drone as about 50 centimeters in size with four propellers. They said they have no idea how it got there and no one reported seeing it landing.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police declined to comment on the matter.

The use of drones is becoming more common in Japan, particularly for aerial surveying, photography and video shoots. There are currently no legal restrictions on the use of drones, but with what happened today, I'm guessing we can expect changes soon.