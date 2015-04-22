Facebook's News Feed algorithm change puts more emphasis on friends

For the past two years Facebook has been changing its News Feed algorithm to put more focus on pages, videos, things you may like and adverts, but in the recent update it looks like friends will be important once again.

It looks like a lot of users are unhappy with the social network’s rather adamant changes to give content more variety. Facebook claims these new updates should make it harder to miss out on important updates from friends.

“People are worried about missing important updates from the friends they care about. For people with many connections this is particularly important, as there is a lot of content for them to see each day,” wrote Facebook product manager Max Eulenstein and user experience researcher Lauren Scissors in a blog post.

Facebook has added a lot of new content to the social network over the past few years, but it has also been trying to get users into conversations with new people. This has not worked, and Facebook will be reverting changes to friends commenting on stories outside of their own circle.

“Many people have told us they don’t enjoy seeing stories about their friends liking or commenting on a post. This update will make these stories appear lower down in News Feed or not at all, so you are more likely to see the stuff you care about directly from friends and the pages you have liked,” Eulenstein and Scissors said.

Facebook is cutting the amount of clutter seen on the News Feed and allowing more than one post from a single source to be viewed, allowing best friends to read multiple status updates, instead of having a single entry from every friend.

All in all, it shows a more human side to Facebook that wants users to be happy on the social network, and not spend most of the time on the News Feed scrolling through unknown status updates, videos and other sources of content users find unappealing.