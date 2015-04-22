HP partner with AlienVault on Cyber Threat-Sharing Initiative

In an effort to broaden reach of threat intelligence sharing, HP will now integrate threat data from AlienVault Open Threat Exchange (OTX) to HP Threat Central, its cloud-based threat intelligence sharing and analysis platform.

The collaboration will be reciprocal, as AlienVault also intends to integrate data from HP Threat Central into OTX.

As part of the joint effort, AlienVault OTX and HP Threat Central intend to offer users broader access to anonymised, analyzed and validated threat intelligence data, via integrated APIs, providing greater visibility into potentially malicious threat actors that warrant action.

The AlienVault OTX partner program – now with more than 19 member companies – provides access to the world’s largest crowd-sourced and collaborative threat exchange. Andy Johnson, Senior Vice President Business Development at AlienVault said that whilst “AlienVault OTX system now has more than 26,000 contributors from 140 countries sharing over 1 million threat indicators daily” partnerships like this with HP help to provide security analysts with actionable data.

Ted Ross, Director of Threat Intelligence, HP Security Research said that since launching HP Threat Central Since they have “been able to provide security analysts with derived, relevant and actionable data to stay ahead of threats,” and with this collaboration, they “look forward to expanding the community we’ve established and building on critical insights the industry needs to combat adversaries and minimize potential business loss or disruption.”

