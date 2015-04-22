Kraken accepting MtGox creditor claims for lost Bitcoins

San Francisco-based Bitcoin exchange service Kraken is now accepting MtGox creditor claims, Kraken has announced in a blog post.

The company is offering up to $1 million (£660,000) in free trade volume per creditor as a bonus for claiming funds through it.

The Kraken claim is available in all areas of operation, including US states.

As the company wrote in a November blog post, MtGox trustee selected Kraken, following a review to assist MtGox creditors in the investigation of missing Bitcoin claims.

“Thanks to Kraken, filing of claims can be done through their system,” said the MtGox trustee. “We expect this to enable smooth filing of bankruptcy claims and distributions.”

The claims can be filed through claims.mtgox.com, or through Kraken.If you want to file a claim through Kraken, you should follow these two steps:

Create an account at https://kraken.com

Click the “MtGox claim” tab in the account and follow the instructions posted there.

Creditors claiming funds with Kraken can expect the following benefits:

100,000 KFEE credits redeemable for up to $1 million in free trading volume at the lowest fee tier of 0.1 per cent.

Creditor claim and pay-out support with live chat and email

Option to receive funds in the form of Bitcoin

An easier and more convenient process from claim to pay-out.

“We see our involvement in this process as an opportunity to restore faith in the community by showing what we need more of in the Bitcoin space – trusted leadership,” said Kraken CEO Jesse Powell. “We’re dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience. What is that? It’s fast execution and reliable service – all done over a secure platform. Whether you’re a long-standing client or trying us for the first time, we’re committed to putting your best interests first. That’s our philosophy. It’s simple. Put people first.”