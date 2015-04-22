LG Watch Urbane will beat Apple Watch to the punch

Whatever your opinion of Apple is, you have to give them credit for one thing - they sure know how to shake up the market.

Apple's smartphone completely changed the way we look at phones, and now its smartwatch, the Apple Watch, is doing the same with watches.

With the Apple Watch's imminent release, the company has basically forced everyone who has anything to do with smartwatches and advanced tech to change their plans.

One of those companies is the South Korean tech giant LG, who decided to ship their smartwatch, the Watch Urbane a bit earlier, and to sell it for a somewhat lower price.

As T3 writes, online retailer Clove has announced it will stock the Watch Urbane from 30 April. The device costs £259.99 – that's £40 cheaper than the Apple Watch Sport, and £40 cheaper than the previously announced price.

The Watch Urbane comes in a stainless steel case with either a gold or silver finish, and the same 1.3-inch round P-OLED display as the G Watch R.

The strap is made from stitched leather, but you can replace it with any other 22mm one.

The device itself comes equipped with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor and 512 MB of RAM. It runs on Google’s Android Wear OS, meaning it is compatible with Android phones only, but some media speculate it will open up Android Wear to work with iOS devices, too.

It's dust-resistant, and waterproof to one metre for up to 30 minutes.