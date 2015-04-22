New solution protection for business email and documents from TITUS

Recent security breaches like that at Sony Pictures highlight the difficulty of protecting unstructured information that's held in things like emails and documents.

Security company TITUS is offering a solution with a new version of its TITUS Classification Suite that uses a blend of content and context to automatically classify and protect information as it's handled by users.

Already in use by the French Ministry of Defence and others, TITUS Classification Suite 4 offers organisations a new flexible policy engine that can apply complex rules to protect information without getting in the way of business process or requiring users to remember specific security policies.

Administrators can set up policies to classify email based on recipients; protect messages based on the content or classification of attachments; classify and protect documents based on content, filename or location; or prevent printing of sensitive documents to non-secure devices. Customisable alerts warn users of special information handling conditions or possible impending security violations.

It's capable of integrating with data loss prevention (DLP) solutions, allowing enterprises to optimise security policy, focus on high-risk areas, and capture retention-related metadata for use in archiving or deletion. New integration capabilities, such as with Intel Security Data Exchange Layer (DXL), will allow organisations to enhance their behavioural analytics and reporting capabilities and help them uncover malicious insider threats.

"TITUS is proud to deliver a solution that we have worked toward with the input of hundreds of customers over the last ten years," says Tim Upton, Founder and CEO of TITUS. "From simplifying the administration for our largest enterprise customers, to helping address malicious insider threats, to supporting advanced business rules for challenging problems such as IP protection and export control -- we are delivering a unique ability for enterprises worldwide to protect their most sensitive information".

Classification Suite 4 is comprised of TITUS Message Classification for Microsoft Outlook, TITUS Classification for Microsoft Office, and TITUS Classification for Desktop. Solutions for mobile and Outlook Web App (OWA) are also available. You can find out more and request a free trial on the TITUS website.

Image Credit: ktsdesign / Shutterstock