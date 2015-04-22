OnePlus One invites are no more, but will they return?

I am a huge gadget guy, and yet I have never owned an iPhone because it is too expensive and restrictive.

Android is my mobile platform of choice for a number of reasons. It is a Linux-based operating system (sweet), it has an accessible file system (awesome), and the handsets can be affordable (woo-hoo). This is in stark contrast to Apple's rotten iOS ideology.

While the Nexus 6 is my current smartphone, I did consider another model before I got it - the OnePlus One. That Android phone is very affordable and powerful, but it had one fatal flaw - a lame invite scheme. Whether invites were implemented due to strong demand or as a way to create perceived demand, it rubbed me the wrong way.

I'm not into playing games when it comes to spending my hard-earned money. Luckily, this is changing. To celebrate the one-year anniversary of announcing the phone, OnePlus is killing the invite system for it. Yes, anyone can buy the One at any time (as long as there is stock). Unfortunately, not all of the news is good.

"Starting today, the One will be available without an invite. Forever. That’s right. In our first big celebration of the One’s successful year, we are opening up sales globally for everyone, every day of the week. We have always wanted to put great products into the hands of more people. And, we now feel confident that we have matured enough to handle the increased complexity that comes along with opening up sales completely", says OnePlus.

The company further explains, "with the experiences we’ve gained with the One, we will be far more prepared to make the same transition with the OnePlus 2. Yes, the 2 will initially launch with invites. We're committed to maintaining razor-thin margins in order to give as much value as possible back to our users, and this drastically increases our risk.

"The OnePlus 2 will bring the challenges that come along with a brand new product, and initially, our invite system will help us to manage that risk. It also helps us to be sure that every OnePlus 2 user gets the amazing experience that they deserve".

Damn. Just as they get everyone excited by ending OnePlus One invites, the company farts in the faces of Android fans by announcing invites will return for its future handset. Quite frankly, the lingering stench of invites is sure to take the fun out of the OnePlus 2 launch just as it did the One before it. Come on now; why not make enough of the devices to meet demand?

Oh well, at least for the time being, consumers can enjoy purchasing the OnePlus One without roadblocks. Are you more likely to buy the One? Tell me in the comments.