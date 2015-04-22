Samsung applies for two new smartwatch trademarks

It seems Samsung is getting serious about making round watches for its next generation of smart wearable devices.

As Sam Mobile found out today, the Korean tech giant has applied for two new trademarks at the Korean Intellectual Property Office which point to the round smartwatch direction.

One trademark is called Wheel UX, while the other one is Gear W. And if we take into consideration that Samsung's previous devices also follow a similar naming pattern, we can speculate that its next smartwatch will be called Gear W, and its round interface will be called Wheel UX.

Samsung’s first round smartwatch, the Gear A, previously known as “Orbis” is currently under development.

Even though Apple Watch got an insane amount of coverage and is generally a highly anticipated device, it was Samsung who shipped most smart watches in 2014.

According to a research by analyst firm Statista, Samsung shipped a total of 1.2 million devices last year, overtaking Pebble.

With these numbers, Samsung takes up 18 per cent of the market share.

The Korean smartphone giant has been battling its competition on various fronts, but the biggest battle is still in the smartphone market, where it has been hard-pressed by Apple and Xiaomi.

However, with its latest Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge models, the company is hoping it can reclaim the throne as the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world.