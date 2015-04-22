Tesla readies launch of home battery solution

Tesla is planning to launch a new home battery system for consumers, alongside a much larger utility battery for offices and retail businesses, at its event on 30 April.

The news was broke by Tesla’s head of investor relations Jeffrey Evanson, in an email sent to investors. It was confirmed by Khobi Brooklyn, a Tesla spokeswoman, who said the company “will explain the advantages of our solutions and why past battery options were not compelling [at the 30 April event.]”

It seems like the home battery pack will offer some sort of monetary advantage, like taking a certain amount of electricity and conserving it, while continuing to power the house.

As for the utility super battery pack, we expect this will be a much larger battery capable of keeping a whole store running, while cutting the costs. Reports say Tesla is already working with US retail giant Wal-Mart to provide the battery pack inside stores.

Tesla will provide the batteries from its Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada, which is set to open in 2017. That does beg the question where it is going to manufacture these batteries, although its partner Panasonic might be the short-term manufacturer, while it continues to build the Gigafactory.

That means the home battery pack is most likely a customised version of the Model S car battery. It will be interesting to see how much customers will be able to save using this battery pack, and whether it will change the way the electrical grid works.

Taking into account solar panels and other potential forms of home energy, Tesla’s new battery pack could be part of the self-sufficient energy home, which does not pay any money to electric companies to provide electricity to a home.

That is still quite a long way off though, considering the current constraints with solar energy and the legality of going off the grid and creating your own electric supply.