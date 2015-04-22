Why we shouldn't be scared of AI

If creating artificial intelligence is equal to summoning a demon, then I'm afraid we have already summoned not one, but multiple demons.

And yet somehow we have still not been enslaved by hordes of robots from the future, and we have not been placed in plastic cocoons with our heads plugged into a hub the size of Manhattan.

However, the common belief of what AI is, and what it REALLY is – is not really the same thing.

Instead of contemplating on how to launch all our nuclear warheads at the same time, and pick off what's left of humanity afterwards, these machines sit behind the scenes in the form of algorithms that learn from data to better deliver services offered by software applications.

That's right, they do the reading no one wants to do, and give us, humans, the short and sweet version.

This is the direction that Forrester principal analyst Diego Lo Giudice believes AI is heading: "While some AI research still tries to simulate our brain or certain regions of it - and is frankly unlikely to deliver concrete results anytime soon - most of it now leverages a less human, but more effective, approach revolving around machine learning and smart integration with other AI capabilities," he said in a blog post.

And there are countless examples of such AI: Microsoft's Office Graph, Skype Translator, Google Translate, IBM, those are just some of the companies that have some sort of AI working for them. And they're all working on the same thing: reading big data, and handing out useful information, not only to the scientists, but to business users, as well.