Apple Watch pre-orders may be arriving sooner than expected

Those of you who want to buy an Apple Watch have heard pretty much nothing but doom and gloom when it comes to stock levels and shipping times as we rapidly approach the launch date – but it’s not all bad news.

For starters, earlier this morning, we had a reminder that while there won’t be any actual stock in Apple Stores come the launch tomorrow, there will be small amounts of stock in various fashion boutiques (Dover Street Market in London, for example, will be carrying over 500 units).

And now it seems some of those who pre-ordered their Apple Watch are getting sent their device ahead of the stated delivery date. 9 to 5 Mac readers (via Mashable) spotted that their orders had changed status from ‘processing’ to ‘preparing for shipment’, with the buyers’ credit cards getting charged.

The first slab of deliveries will apparently take place from tomorrow through to May 8, though not all customers who are slated to get their Apple Watch in this initial batch have had notification of shipping (yet).

Cupertino issued a statement to say: “We’re happy to be updating many customers today with the news that their Apple Watch will arrive sooner than expected. Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order in which they were received. We know many customers are still facing long lead times and we appreciate their patience.”

So there you have it – if you pre-ordered early on, you may well get your Apple Watch sooner than you thought.

Meanwhile, in other recent Apple Watch news, yesterday we reported on a new scratch test (using a key, knife and sandpaper) which tried out the base Sports model’s display, to see how tough that is (it’s made from Ion-X glass as opposed to sapphire on the more expensive models). If you want to see how the basic Sports edition fared, then check out the video.

