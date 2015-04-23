Here are Apple’s execs getting groovy with Pharrell Williams

Is there anything more enjoyable to watch than a couple of extremely successful people getting their groove on?

I don’t know about you guys, but I thoroughly enjoyed watching Tim Cook, Phil Schiller and Eddy Cue get down to Pharrell Williams’ Happy.

Tim Cook is, of course, Apple’s CEO, Phil Schiller is Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, while Eddy Cue is SVP of internet software and services.

They were finding their mojo during Apple’s outdoor #BeerBash party yesterday, and The Verge has gotten its hands on some sweet Instagram footage.

The video posted below was originally uploaded by wt0b1t.

There are also a couple of .gifs where the executives are showing off their moves, and I have to say – there is some serious meme potential here.

Here’s Cook getting down:

[embed]http://video.uk.businessinsider.com/8eaa4489-5bf4-4d73-b090-dd950a0484f4.mp4[/embed]

Phil Schiler was leaving nothing for later:

http://video.uk.businessinsider.com/4803ca66-24a5-4e43-8226-4bf2d61efce9.mp4

Eddy Cue didn’t mind getting his groove on, either:

http://video.uk.businessinsider.com/0d758c95-6ffc-4135-8c87-6f6bddc41650.mp4

Sorry Eddy, but you could learn a thing or two from the lady in blue, on how to get your freak on.

Of course, "Happy" wasn't just being blared out of a boombox. Pharrell Williams was actually performing live at the Cupertino campus for the celebrations.

Al Gore was also present at the party, but there is no evidence of him showing off his moves.

Now that you’re here, you might as well listen to the original song one more time:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6Sxv-sUYtM[/embed]