Big data is boring, period. However, big data is required and useful, especially if you're running a business. It can help you track fluctuations in the market, pick up on new consumer market trends and help you avoid potential disasters.

So how do you still digest the much needed data without boring yourself to death? First you turn them into beautifully looking graphics which are easy to digest and simple to create.

Simple to create? Do I mean ‘simply give them to your graphics guy and let him worry about it’? No I don’t, I mean use one of the many data visualisation tools available online.

Nishith Sharma has done us all a favour and formed a list of 14, in his opinion, best data visualisation tools out there.

Mr Sharma is is the co-founder of frrole, a social intelligence startup, and I’m guessing he knows what he’s talking about.

The list itself is divided into two parts, where the first one covers the tools that require coding and are meant for developers, while the second list contains tools which don’t require any coding.

For developers , he has picked D3.js (Data Driven Documents)

Others included; Chart.js (a tiny open source library that supports just six chart types), Google Charts (for obvious reasons), Highcharts (free for non-commercial and personal use), Leaflet (an open-source library for mobile-friendly interactive maps) and dygraphs (an open-source JavaScript charting library for handling huge data sets).

For non-developers, his choices are Datawrapper (he says it’s easy and effective)

Other stand out choices for non-developers included; Raw (defines itself as ‘the missing link between spreadsheets and vector graphics’), Timeline JS (a free, open-source tool), Infogram (an online tool), Plotly (web based data analysis and graphing tool), and ChartBlocks (a well-designed online chart builder).