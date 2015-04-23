EE Harrier unveiled, a new affordable 4G smartphone

EE has launched a pair of new own-brand smartphones which are friendly on the wallet – the EE Harrier and Harrier Mini (continuing the theme of bird names that started with the Kestrel).

The Harrier offers a 5.2in screen with a full HD resolution, driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core CPU running at 1.5GHz. It has a 13 megapixel rear camera, with Android Lollipop on board.

There’s also a 2,500mAh battery powering the device, and the phone is 8.9mm thick. As well as supporting 4G, the Harrier also boasts EE’s Wi-Fi Calling service (support for the latter on the Harrier will begin this summer, apparently).

The Harrier takes off on April 28 and will cost £200 on PAYG, with the handset free on 4GEE plans starting at £22 per month.

As for the Harrier Mini, as the name suggests this is a compact version of the above handset, with a 4.7in screen and a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, plus an 8 megapixel rear camera. It will also benefit from Wi-Fi calling and will run Lollipop, costing £100 on PAYG, and starting at £17 per month with the handset free on 4GEE plans.

As well as these new phones, EE is also launching the Osprey 2 and Osprey 2 Mini, devices that offer a 4G mobile hotspot and allow up to 10 gadgets to connect and go online simultaneously. The Osprey 2 has a 5,150mAh battery to keep it going for a claimed 15 hours, with the Osprey 2 Mini again being a more compact version.

The Osprey 2 will cost £70 on PAYG which includes 6GB of data, or it will be free on pay monthly contracts from £15 per month including 3GB of data – with the Mini version priced the same on a monthly contract, or £50 on PAYG (again with 6GB of data included).

Pippa Dunn, Chief Marketing Officer at EE, commented: “The Harrier and Harrier Mini are another big step forward and will allow even more people to benefit from a premium smartphone without the premium price – as well as provide access to a superfast 4G experience that only the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network can provide.”