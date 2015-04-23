Google celebrates St George's Day with a doodle

Google has decided to mark St George's day the best way it can – with a personalised doodle on its home page.

The drawing depicts brave St George, a knight on a horse, carrying a sword and a shield with the red and white flag of England.

The flag was to become Saint George’s emblem and later became the basis for the Union Jack.

Against him in battle is a large, fire-breathing purple dragon.

Saint George's Day is the feast day of Saint George and the National Day for England. It is celebrated by various Christian churches and by the several nations, kingdoms, countries, and cities of which Saint George is the patron saint.

Saint George's Day is celebrated on 23 April, the traditionally accepted date of Saint George's death in 303 AD. For Eastern Orthodox Churches (which use the Julian calendar), '23 April' currently falls on 6 May of the Gregorian calendar.

Not much is known about Saint George, but he has been at the centre of a mythological story since the 14th century. In the story, St George is a hero who saved a princess and a village from the tyrannous rule of a dragon.

Even though the story is likely to be a fable, it made him recognised around the world, and many countries today celebrate St George's Day.

He became famous during the crusades where his colours were adopted by Richard The Lionheart.

Countries that celebrate St George's Day include Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, England, Georgia, Greece, Macedonia, Romania, and Serbia.