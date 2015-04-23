LG Watch Urbane on its way to Google Play store

LG has announced the Watch Urbane launch dates for 13 countries, starting in South Korea this week and coming to the 12 other countries by the end of the month.

The 12 other countries include: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Watch Urbane will be available through the Google Play store and LG is working with local retailers to stock the smartwatch, although it has not announced any partners in the UK.

LG is holding off from announcing prices, stating that they will “at the time of availability.” That said, we suspect the Watch Urbane to cost between £250 and £350, considering the LG G Watch R’s £229 price-tag.

Since the launch of the original LG G Watch, the design of the South Korean’s smartwatches has improved enormously, to the point where the Watch Urbane could go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch and Moto 360.

Even though it lacks the strap customisation Apple is promoting, it does have a gorgeous gold or silver chassis with a circular watch-face, recreating the classical design of a regular watch.

With a 1.3-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 400 processor, 4GB of internal storage, 512MB of RAM and 410mAh battery, the specs are decent for this small a device, although nothing out of the ordinary.

It does feature some nifty software tricks, including LG Call allowing users to check recent calls (from the mobile) and call back from the smartwatch. LG Pulse also tracks the heart-rate of the user and records every beat for fitness and health records.

It will run Android Wear 5.1, the latest update for smartwatches. This features WiFi support allowing smartwatch owners to go for runs or to the office, without having to carry their smartphone alongside at all times.

Google has also added better sleep modes for Android Wear, meaning the user can customise how long the screen stays on for without touching it. Dictation has also been added, letting users draw emojis or use gestures to scroll down a news feed or notifications box.