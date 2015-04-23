Here's the one UK retailer stocking the Apple Watch today

The Apple Watch launch date is tomorrow, but only one store in the UK will be stocking the smartwatch: Dover Street Market in Mayfair.

The high-end fashion retailer will have 350 to 570 Apple Watch units in stock, according to the company’s chief executive Adrian Joffe.

Apple’s own stores will not be stocking any units, with backorder on most models until June. Dover Street Market will not be stocking any Apple Watch Edition units.

The most popular units seem to be 42mm model with the black sports strap. The Milanese Loop, white sports band and black classic buckle are also quite popular according to consumer reports.

Maxfield in Los Angeles, Colette in Paris, Corner in Berlin, 10 Corso Como in Milan, alongside stores in Tokyo will also have Apple Watch in stock, although most will not stock the Apple Watch Edition.

Even though Apple has been befuddled by the sheer amount of orders - totaling 2.3 million according to KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo - it is also stuck in the supply chain with LG Display incapable of supplying that many units.

Most reports say Apple should hit 10 million before the end of 2015. Apple will continue to offer the Apple Watch through its online stores until August, although it might start selling them in stores afterwards.