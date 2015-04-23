Oppo sets date for R7 launch event

Oppo is planning to launch its next flagship smartphone for 2015, following the launch of the N3 in November 2014. The Oppo R7 follows on from the R5 last year, the thinnest smartphone on the market before the Huawei P8 launch.

The reveal date has been set for 20 May and Oppo may be planning more than the R7 reveal, with reports of the R7 Plus also coming to the event.

Sticking on the topic of the Oppo R7 (since we have heard nothing of the R7 Plus) it will feature a 4.7-inch full HD display with a bezel-less design, using a curved glass trick to conceal the small amount of bezel on the sides.

Internally it will feature an octa-core MediaTek processor, 3GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of internal storage. On the back, Oppo will add a 20.7MP camera, most likely Sony’s Exmor image sensor.

It seems like a powerful device, but the likelihood of the Oppo R7 being available in the West is small, considering past launches. Oppo’s subsidiary OnePlus has been much more active when it comes to international availability, making the OnePlus One available in Europe and the US.

The Oppo R7 Plus might feature a 5.5-inch UHD display, to fit with the size trend Apple started with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. We expect it will cost £100 - £150 more than the Oppo R7, although we still have no clue how much that will cost.