Workplace set to get a wearable boost thanks to Apple Watch

There are plenty of folks who are planning to buy a smartwatch – with hype being driven by the Apple Watch, which launches tomorrow – that will be used in the workplace, according to fresh research.

This is a new study from MobileIron, the ‘Gen M survey’, which questioned over 3,500 full-time and part-time workers who use a mobile device for work (Generation Mobile, as the company calls them).

It found that 42 per cent of Gen M workers plan to purchase a wearable like the Apple Watch, and the vast majority – 95 per cent – intend to use their smartwatch for work tasks.

These include taking work phone calls (58 per cent) and reading emails (56 per cent), along with getting alerts such as reminders about meetings (44 per cent). 40 per cent also said they would access their calendar on their wearable for work purposes, 37 per cent would read documents on their gadget, and 30 per cent would be ferreting around on the company intranet.

Bob Tinker, CEO of MobileIron, noted: “Smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch, are expected to be very popular. These wearables will increase our connectedness and, possibly, our guilt about mixing our work and personal lives.”

‘Mobile guilt’ is something the survey found that Gen M suffers quite profoundly from, with 61 per cent of respondents admitting feeling guilty when they get work communications during their own time – that’s considerably more than non-Gen M employees, 47 per cent of whom felt guilty about ignoring a work message in personal time.