Microsoft did away with its awkward screenshot technique in Windows 8, allowing users to press once and store the screenshot on the computer. We are going to take you through how to first take a screenshot, and then find it on your computer.

Follow the three steps below to find out how to take a screenshot on Windows 8.

1. Prepare the window/application for screenshot.

2. Hold down the Windows key and Print Screen (Prt Scrn) at the same time.

3. Find your Pictures folder, the screenshot should be in a folder named Screenshots.