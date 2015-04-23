Three VoLTEs over rivals with 4G mobile calling feature

Mobile network Three has announced the introduction of VoLTE. What’s VoLTE, you ask? Well, it’s quite simply Voice over LTE (4G).

In other words, when you don’t have a mobile signal to be able to make a call normally, you’ll be able to make that call over Three’s 4G network (assuming, of course, you’re in a 4G covered area as concerns Three).

The move will happen this autumn, when Three bolsters its network with 800MHz spectrum, extending its coverage (particularly when it comes to penetrating buildings for those who struggle to get bars inside), and allowing for the VoLTE service. VoLTE will actually go live this September, and Three notes it will offer a very high call quality – so no more weedy, crackly voices on the other end of the line.

Three reckons that a million customers will be able to use VoLTE by the close of this year, and that will increase massively to 7.5 million by the time 2016 is out.

In a blog post, Three boasted: “Having been awarded the UK’s most reliable network by YouGov recently and with roaming at no extra cost in 18 destinations, come September when this new technology rolls out, we really will be the network to reckon with.”

Other networks are making similar moves, though, with EE recently sending its Wi-Fi calling service live, which allows customers to place calls if they have no signal, but are on a Wi-Fi network.

These are certainly important times for Three, with its parent Hutchison Whampoa currently in the process of acquiring O2 from Telefonica.