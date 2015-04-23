Xiaomi announces impressive Mi 4i budget smartphone

Xiaomi has announced a new phone targeted directly at the Indian market, named the Mi 4i. It features a similar design to the Mi 4, but with a plastic body akin to the Apple iPhone 5C.

Like the iPhone 5C, Xiaomi’s Mi 4i is also cheaper and features less impressive internals to compensate for the price drop. Xiaomi is focusing on the Indian market, where it will compete with current frontrunners Micromax.

The Mi 4i features a 5-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 display, with a second-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Even with the slight size downgrade, Xiaomi has managed to fit an even bigger 3,120mAh battery onto the Mi 4i.

On the back of the device there is a 13-megapixel Sony sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and two-tone LED flash. On the front sits a 5-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, a pretty impressive feat for a smartphone camera.

Xiaomi will start selling the device in India for 12,999 Indian rupees, which translates to £136 off contract. A pretty impressive price considering the specs and design, compared to the Micromax Yureka, Moto G, Lumia 525 and other devices around this price range.

It is Xiaomi’s big punt into the Indian market, where it has already seen some success with the Redmi 2. The launch of the Mi 4i should bring even more hype towards the Chinese company - who is set to become one of the biggest smartphone providers in 2015 with its global launch.