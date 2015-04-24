Acer announces new phablet with two day battery life

Acer has announced a new phablet earlier today, following a few big Windows announcements earlier in the week. It comes on the same week Xiaomi, Huawei, and Lenovo have all launched smartphones.

The Liquid X2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, a 64-bit octa-core processor (no word on brand) and a 13MP rear and front camera. Acer is still keeping a few things secret, although it did reveal a 4000mAh battery inside the Liquid X2, which should be enough for two days of battery life.

It will come running Android 5.0.2 and Acer will update to Android 5.1 as soon as the smartphone launches, whenever that happens.

Acer has four colour options: white, red, blue and brown. It did not disclose the price or international availability of the Liquid X2, although we expect it will cost between £250 to £400 to match the Lenovo K80 and Huawei P8.

The event also housed three new wearables for Acer: the Liquid Leap Fit, Liquid Leap Curve and Liquid Leap Active. All three are fitness trackers with the same design style as Samsung’s Gear Fit.

The Leap Fit and Leap Curve feature a one-inch touchscreen, heart-rate sensor and gold plated sensors for galvanic skin response, allowing Acer to track things like stress.

All three wearables will support iOS, Android and Windows Phone. Acer did not disclose the price or availability of the wearables either.