Apple sets ambitious Apple Watch targets for 2015

We knew Apple is an ambitious company, but that it plans on shipping at least 20 million Watches this year was way beyond everyone's expectations.

Everyone’s, except Apple’s, that is.

These plans were leaked by supply chain sources that wanted to stay anonymous, due to confidentiality agreements with Apple.

Apple's first smartwatch, the Watch, went on sale on Friday, and firsts shipments already made it to their owners. However, given that the smartwatch market is generally unknown and untapped, shipment estimates for the smartwatch vary widely.

Firms in the supply chain estimate Apple will ship two million watches per month in the current quarter, said one of the sources, Reuters reports.

Another source said Apple is planning to ship 26 million watches this year.

"Apple always gives a high target because they believe there's market demand out there," said the person.

The company declined to comment on its production plan, and has yet to release any sales numbers.

The device was available for pre-order since 10 April 2015.

This device was highly anticipated, and shops emptied their supplies quickly. Many buyers were told their watches would not arrive for a month or more, but Apple notified some buyers on Wednesday they would not have to wait so long after all.

"Our team is working to fill orders as quickly as possible based on the available supply and the order in which they were received," Apple said in a statement.

Analyst forecasts of Apple Watch sales for this year vary from 10 million to 26 million.