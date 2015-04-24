Apple Watch battery is way smaller than rival smartwatches

As you’re no doubt well aware, the Apple Watch has been loosed on the public today – at least some of the lucky ones who pre-ordered early enough – and as a result, the first teardown results are starting to trickle in.

And naturally enough, one of the elements folks are very interested in is the exact spec of the battery Cupertino has chosen to power its smartwatch – battery life being the major element which delayed the device in coming to market.

Trusted Reviews reports that iFixit has discovered that the battery is actually a 205mAh unit, which is pretty lightweight compared to other smartwatches on the market. For example, the LG G Watch R packs a 410mAh battery, double the size, and Samsung’s Gear S has a 300mAh battery. The Moto 360 offers a 320mAh unit – so you get the picture… Apple has plumped for a much smaller effort than its rivals.

Obviously there must be good reasons for this, but it’s a bit of a head scratcher. Still, the Apple Watch offers an official figure of 18 hours of ‘normal’ use – and also this is the battery inside the smaller 38mm watch, with the 42mm size doubtless offering something a little bigger (though we can’t see it reaching 300mAh, of course).

Apple’s App Store for its smartwatch has also gone live today, as we reported earlier, with an impressive 3,000 apps lined up across various categories from the get-go. That number should shoot up in short order, too.

Though if you haven’t pre-ordered the device, the battery life or quantity of apps isn’t likely to be much of a worry, as you’re unlikely to be able to buy the gadget for some time – there’s only one boutique store in London with stock (that may already have sold out by now), and pre-orders for the basic Sport edition are now showing June as the delivery date on Apple’s website.