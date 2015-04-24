Apple Watch App Store opens as launch day finally arrives

Well, today’s the big day for the Apple Watch, when it finally goes on sale – although it’s a bit of a weird one considering you won’t be able to walk into an Apple Store and buy yourself a smartwatch on launch day (the only place in the UK offering the Apple Watch for potential buyers off-the-shelf is the London boutique, Dover Street Market).

However, pre-orders are being shipped in date order, and of course, Apple has kicked off the software side of its new device with the launch of the App Store for the Apple Watch.

Ars Technica reports that you can access this arm of the App Store via the Apple Watch app on iPhone 5, 5C or 5S, and of course the new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus models, as long as you’re running iOS 8.2 or better on your phone.

Apple has been busy letting core developers hone their apps, and ensuring all the launch software is up to decent quality standards, for some time now – and the smartwatch app store contains over 3,000 apps to begin with. A number which will doubtless quickly grow…

Those apps include Twitter, Evernote, Instagram and Uber, WebMD, and Microsoft has brought across the likes of OneDrive.

When the smartwatch app store first went live, it was apparently in a disorganised heap with no search function, but the latter was quickly added – as were curated categories to help you find apps more easily (like health, family, work and so forth).

As to how this launch day will pan out – well, as we’ve mentioned, that’s an odd one, as there simply isn’t the stock on offer in shops for the usual queues and clamour. Even online waiting times at the Apple Store are extensive, with many models showing June for their shipping date. All the base models of the Apple Sport edition are still marked as June for shipping, for example.

Incidentally, more guided tour videos are now live on the Apple website – as well as videos showing how to use Messages, Faces, and Digital Touch, there are now clips on Phone Calls, Siri, Maps and Music, with Activity and Workout the only two which aren’t ready to play yet.

