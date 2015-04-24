Apple Watch apps: The top 15 according to Apple

As the Apple Watch hit the stores on Friday, so did the Watch App Store open its virtual doors to everyone in possession of the fabled wearable device.

The store already has some 3,000 apps available for download, but the Cupertino company narrowed the choice down to a handful of apps it believes are a must-have at this point.

BuzzFeed News published the list just as the Apple Watch App Store opened for the first time.

As you will see in the list below, many of the apps are popular social media apps we already use, while others are fitness-oriented, taking advantage of the Watch’s health-tracking features.

So, without further ado, here’s what Apple thinks you should have:

1. Target

The Target app allows you to create a shopping list on your wrist.

2. Instagram

Browse your favourite vintage-looking cat pics right from your watch.

3. Twitter

Read all the irrelevant Twitter posts faster than ever before.

4. Citymapper

If you want to go from point A to point B and do it fast, Citymapper is for you.

5. Strava

Strava is an app for all the sport freaks out there.

6. Dark Sky

Why look at the sky to check the weather when you can look at your fancy new phone?

7. NY Times

Read the latest on ISIS, Ukraine, North Korea and other things you really don’t want to know.

8. Pacemaker DJ

It’s like an auto song-mixer which mixes and plays songs from your iPad.

9. Lifesum

10. Mint Personal Finance

Let Apple handle your finances when you’re not able to control your impulse buying.

11. Elevate

An app to help you train your focus, memory, speaking abilities and stuff like that. Fairly useful.

12. Fitstar Yoga

Control your yoga sessions from your wrist.

13. Golfshot

It’s a golf course management app. You know, for when you play golf. You don’t play golf? Oh, my!

14. Centered

An app to help you schedule your meditation sessions.

15. Yelp

Find the closest (and best) restaurants.