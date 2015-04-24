Apple Watch apps: The top 15 according to Apple

As the Apple Watch hit the stores on Friday, so did the Watch App Store open its virtual doors to everyone in possession of the fabled wearable device.
The store already has some 3,000 apps available for download, but the Cupertino company narrowed the choice down to a handful of apps it believes are a must-have at this point.
BuzzFeed News published the list just as the Apple Watch App Store opened for the first time.
As you will see in the list below, many of the apps are popular social media apps we already use, while others are fitness-oriented, taking advantage of the Watch’s health-tracking features.
So, without further ado, here’s what Apple thinks you should have:
1. Target
The Target app allows you to create a shopping list on your wrist.
2. Instagram
Browse your favourite vintage-looking cat pics right from your watch.
3. Twitter
Read all the irrelevant Twitter posts faster than ever before.
4. Citymapper
If you want to go from point A to point B and do it fast, Citymapper is for you.
5. Strava
Strava is an app for all the sport freaks out there.
6. Dark Sky
Why look at the sky to check the weather when you can look at your fancy new phone?
7. NY Times
Read the latest on ISIS, Ukraine, North Korea and other things you really don’t want to know.
8. Pacemaker DJ
It’s like an auto song-mixer which mixes and plays songs from your iPad.
9. Lifesum
10. Mint Personal Finance
Let Apple handle your finances when you’re not able to control your impulse buying.
11. Elevate
An app to help you train your focus, memory, speaking abilities and stuff like that. Fairly useful.
12. Fitstar Yoga
Control your yoga sessions from your wrist.
13. Golfshot
It’s a golf course management app. You know, for when you play golf. You don’t play golf? Oh, my!
14. Centered
An app to help you schedule your meditation sessions.
15. Yelp
Find the closest (and best) restaurants.