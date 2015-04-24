Bristol NHS selects new platform to improve patient safety

The University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust has selected a new solution for the management of incidents, complaints, claims and risk management.

Patient safety software supplier Datix will be delivering its software to the Trust, as well as its Dashboards with safety alerts and the latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) modules.

By working with the company, Bristol is hoping to build a flexible patient safety framework that supports over 8000 staff and 100 clinical services.

It is designed to meet and demonstrate regularly compliance and drive continual improvements in quality care.

“Datix offered us everything we needed in one easy-to-use package. With all information held centrally, Datix effortlessly links incidents back to risks, tracks the progress of complaints and identifies potential areas for concern,” claimed the Bristol Trust’s risk manager Sarah Wright.

“Previous first-hand experience of the system and the company’s record of continual product innovation reassured us that Datix was the right solution to improve our data quality and meet the challenging needs of our diverse and complex organisation,” she added.

According to Datix, its web-based capability make it easy to log incidents and identify trends in a timely manner which allows investigations and the application corrective strategies to be efficient.

The CQC modules will help the Trust to comply with stringent CQC requirement while the technology adopted will help identify incidents or complaints and link them to a specific ward or department.

Fully integrated within the trust

The initial implementation of Datix software will be integrated into University Hospitals Bristol’s Patient Administration System (PAS) and HR system to drive further efficiencies and improvements in patient care.

“In a complex, clinical organisation like [the Trust], effectively managing risk is our business’ it is the means by which we keep our staff and patients safe,” claimed director of strategic developments and deputy chief executive at Bristol Deborah Lee.

“I am personally passionate about ensuring we capture every incident and ‘near miss’ in the organisation to ensure that we never lose a single opportunity to learn from our mistakes.

“I am confident that our decision to deploy Datix as our primary patient safety system will be aa huge benefit to the Trust,” Lee added.

