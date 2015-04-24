Daily deal: Save £25 on an Acer S240HL 24-inch LED monitor

It's a very exciting day today folks; today is Apple Watch launch day! Of course, for those of you who haven't ordered the smartwatch its probably not that exciting, but it still is kind of a big deal.

Today's daily deal doesn't feature an Apple Watch unfortunately, but it does feature an Acer S240HL 24-inch LED DVI HDMI monitor, which can be yours for just £74.99 excluding VAT, saving you £25.

With an abundance of high quality TV around at the moment - the likes of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad leading the way - we are spending more and more time in front of a screen.

If you are an avid viewer of TV series, you're doing to want a good monitor and Acer's LED screen is the perfect option for enjoying multimedia wherever you are.

The 24-inch display boasts a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, with a colour depth of 16.7 million and a 5 millisecond response time.

It also features an adjustable display angle, LED backlight technology and three years warranty.

To get this Acer deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.