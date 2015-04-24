Daniel Craig rejected £3.3 million to use Xperia Z4 in next James Bond movie

James Bond has become a cesspit of product placement, with Bond’s beer, car, watch, suit and phone all part of some company’s smart advertising campaign.

In discussion for what Bond will use as his daily carrier in Spectre - the upcoming film scheduled for 2015 release - Daniel Craig and director Sam Mendes have started to get a bit picky when it comes to smartphones.

Sony offered Eon Productions £12 million to have Sony smartphones in Spectre, with an added £3.3 million to Daniel Craig directly.

This was countered by Samsung’s £33 million promotional offer with £5.2 million offered as product placement for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge - two of the most popular smartphones at the moment.

"BEYOND the $$ factor, there is, as you may know, a CREATIVE factor whereby Sam and Daniel don’t like the Sony phone for the film (the thinking, subjectively/objectively is that James Bond only uses the 'best,' and in their minds, the Sony phone is not the 'best')," wrote Andrew Gumpert, President of Worldwide Business Affairs and Operations for Columbia Pictures. The email was found through the Sony Pictures email leak.

It seems Sony cannot catch a break anywhere when it comes to its mobiles, with the Xperia Z3 offering the best battery life for a 5-inch smartphone and one of the best cameras, but still failing to win any market share in the West.

The Xperia Z4 looks to be more of the same, so it makes sense that Craig and Mendes would find the Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge a more lucrative option when it comes to Bond’s fashion sense.

Samsung has a lot of funky features that Bond could show off in Spectre, like voice recognition, payments and even KNOX security, although the likelihood of Q explaining the software features on the Galaxy S6 is very low.

