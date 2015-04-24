What's inside the Apple Watch? iFixIt got to work and found out

The most anticipated Friday of the year has finally arrived, and people have started getting their Apple Watches.

Some of those people are probably still crying out of sheer excitement, while others are boasting about their new play toy on social media.

But there are also people willing to sacrifice their long awaited device for the greater good – so we can all find out what’s inside.

Some of those people write for the repair site iFixIt, and they are tearing their Apple Watch as we speak, and keeping all of us up to date on what’s inside.

They haven’t finished the teardown just yet, but we already know a few things:

The specially designed heart rate sensor uses a combination of infrared and visible-light sensors to gauge your heart rate.

Opposite the Digital Crown are the speaker and microphone ports.

The Sport Band is all plastic—or, more accurately, elastomer—with no metal on the end.

The microphone ribbon cable is ensnared between the inner and outer layers of the case.

The Taptic Engine is attached to the speaker. When combined with subtle audio cues from the specially engineered speaker driver, the Taptic Engine is designed to output a unique motion.

The speaker comes equipped with an O-ring for water resistance—like everything else in this device, it's tiny.

The Digital Crown seems to have an encoder system, like the Nest Thermostat, to read the spinning of the dial.

Nestled in the case is a magnet, to help seat the watch on its inductive charger.

That’s what we know for now folks, and if you’re interested in more details, make sure you check out iFixIt’s live feed right here.