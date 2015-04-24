Lenovo launches K80 smartphone with Intel Atom processor

Lenovo has announced a new smartphone in Russia earlier today, named the K80. It is one of the first smartphones alongside the Asus ZenPhone and Xiaomi Mi4 to feature 4GB of RAM.

It looks like the Lenovo K80 will be targeted at Chinese consumers looking for the highest-end specs without the high-end price. The K80 features a 1.8GHz quad-core Intel Atom processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lenovo will also add a 5.5-inch full HD display and 4000mAh battery. There is a 13MP camera on the back with optical image stabilisation. Since it will launch in China, Lenovo has also added a microSD card slot for 32GB of expandable storage and dual-SIM to the K80.

The K80 will run on Android 5.0.2 with Lenovo’s own UI skin on top.

There will be a cheaper option with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The 4GB option will cost 1,799 CNY (£192), and the 2GB option will 1,499 CNY (£160).

Lenovo acquired Motorola Mobility at the start of 2014 from Google, but still seems confident in its own brand for the Russian market. The Moto G launched in China a few months ago and Lenovo is planning on globalising the brand, but having two brands coexist is always an odd business plan.

The K80 does fill an already stacked market of high-end, low-cost mobile devices. The Huawei P8 recently launched in China and is already sold out online, and the Xiaomi Mi Note has been one of the most popular devices in the region.