How to rename a Dropbox file using the iOS app

One small thing was a cause of a lot of frustration for iOS users up until lately – renaming files and folders on Dropbox using its iOS app.

It was frustrating because, well, it was impossible to do. However, late last year, Dropbox updated its iOS app to allow iPhone and iPad users this essential ability.

The update was published shortly after Dropbox integrated Microosft Office into its mobile apps.

So to rename a file or a folder in Dropbox using your iOS device, here's what you need to do:

To rename a file:

Open the file you wish to rename Select the three-dots icon in the upper right corner of the screen Tap Rename Enter the new name, press Done You're done!

Renaming a folder is even easier.

To rename a folder:

Swipe to the right across the folder Select the Rename icon (it looks like the letter A followed by a cursor) Enter the new name Tap Rename at the top of the screen Ta-da!

Even though it doesn't seem like a big deal, renaming files and folders is essential to any cloud storage app and having that feature on iOS devices will surely save some people a lot of trouble.