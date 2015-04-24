A woman gets her Apple Watch and it's news

You know the world has gone haywire when a person becomes a news story just because they were the first among many to receive a piece of consumer technology.

That's exactly what happened to Melanie Firbank, a fitness instructor from Sydney, Australia. She became among the first people in the world to get her hands on the Apple Watch, and that's a story.

She had her smartwatch delivered to her this morning, at 8:30 AM AEST, an even the delivery guy was excited for her.

"He gave me a hug and a high-five ... he knew what he was delivering.“ she told Mashable Australia.

And what do you do after you get your smartwatch? You post it on Instagram, of course! And on Twitter (and I'm guessing Facebook too).

[embed]https://twitter.com/melfirbs/status/591380144033521664[/embed]

Firbank had ordered the white Apple Sport Watch in 38mm, and on first impression, she loved it. "It’s just beautiful," she said. "Everything is perfectly white. I got the white Apple Watch, so that looked even more amazing against the packaging. I loved it."

She also said the device was easy to set up. "It only took a couple of minutes to sync with my phone, and already I haven’t had to do anything. It’s just so seamless," she said.

All the iPhone-compatible apps were already there.

"I get a very little, gentle tap when I get a notification or a text message," she said. "It’s really lovely. Nothing about it is pushy or in-your-face. It’s very sleek, very comfortable."

How does it feel to be one of the first? "It feels pretty damn awesome."