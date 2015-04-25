Apple Watch gets Amazon shopping capability

Today the Apple Watch begins its highly anticipated rollout. The tech world is watching, while fans are eagerly expecting the device. Of course any product today requires a healthy ecosystem of apps to survive, and Apple is doing its best to make that happen. Others are trying to do the same, also from an economical standpoint.

Amazon plans to allow customers to shop from their wrist- why you'd want to is anyone's guess. The retailer is announcing a shopping app for the new accoutrement. The company claims it will be useful in certain situations, such as heading out somewhere and suddenly remembering something you need. Granted that's a good scenario, as you may forget by the time you return home. However, isn't that what the smartphone in your purse or pocket is for?

"The award-winning Amazon shopping app will be available on Apple Watch in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, U.S. and U.K. Designed for the on-the-go customer, the shopping app offers a tailored Amazon experience, offering voice search and quick tap features including one-Click purchase and save to Wish List", Amazon states.

The new app allows customers to browse the store, make one-click purchases, add items to a wish list and more. There's even a "handoff option" that transfers the item to the iPhone app so you can get additional information about a product. This obviously all designed with your money in mind.

You'll need to update the Amazon app on your iPhone. Once you do, it will transfer to the Apple Watch. Amazon says you can learn more by visiting amazon.com/iphone.