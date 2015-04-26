CEOs still lagging behind on social media [Infographic]

Social media is a large part of many people's lives these days but it seems that people at the top of enterprises and large organisations are more reluctant to engage.

Management education advice site MBA Central has produced an infographic looking at how CEOs are lagging behind in their use of social media despite the benefits it can bring to their personal and professional reputation.

It shows that 68 per cent of CEOs have no social media presence at all and of those that do only one in three uses more than one site. The platform of choice for single site users is LinkedIn which is used by 73 per cent. Only 8.3 per cent of Fortune 500 CEOs have Twitter accounts but between them they have 3.7 million followers, showing the size of the potential audience the others are missing out on.

Interestingly three out of four consumers say they feel a company is more trustworthy if its high level management participate in social media. Also, 76 per cent of executives say they'd rather work for a socially engaged CEO.

According to Sir Richard Branson, social media is "a vital way to communicate" but it seems many executives are still missing a trick.

You can see the full infographic, which includes tips on how CEOs can use social media effectively, below.



Source: MBACentral.org