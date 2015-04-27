25 crazy questions Apple asks in a job interview

Being questioned while interviewed for a job is probably one of the most stressful experiences a young person can have (unless you live in a warzone, or somewhere where your very existence is threatened).

If you get freaked out at the very thought of questions like “tell me something about yourself”, or “what are your biggest advantages and biggest setbacks”, then I suggest you never ask for a job at Apple, because some of the questions they ask there are downright frightening.

Like Google and other big tech companies, Apple asks a mix of technical questions based on your past work experience and some mind-boggling puzzles.

The Entrepreneur combed through recent posts on Glassdoor to find some of the toughest interview questions candidates have been asked, just look at what they’re asking people:

"Tell me something that you have done in your life which you are particularly proud of."

Interview for Software Engineering Manager.

"What are your failures, and how have you learned from them?"

Interview for Software Manager.

"Describe an interesting problem and how you solved it."

Interview for Software Engineer.

"Explain to a 8 year old what a modem/router is and it's functions."

Interview for an At-Home Advisor.

"What brings you here today?"

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"You have a 100 coins laying flat on a table, each with a head side and a tail side. 10 of them are heads up, 90 are tails up. You can't feel, see or in any other way find out which side is up. Split the coins into two piles such that there are the same number of heads in each pile."

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"What would you want to do 5 years from now?"

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"Why do you want to join Apple and what will you miss at your current work if Apple hired you."

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"Describe yourself, what excites you?"

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"How would you test a toaster?"

Interview for a Software QA Engineer.

"If we hired you, what do you want to work on?"

Interview for a Senior Software Engineer.

"There are three boxes, one contains only apples, one contains only oranges, and one contains both apples and oranges. The boxes have been incorrectly labeled such that no label identifies the actual contents of the box it labels. Opening just one box, and without looking in the box, you take out one piece of fruit. By looking at the fruit, how can you immediately label all of the boxes correctly?"

Interview for a Software QA Engineer.

"Have you ever disagreed with a manager's decision, and how did you approach the disagreement? Give a specific example and explain how you rectified this disagreement, what the final outcome was, and how that individual would describe you today."

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"Why should we hire you?"

Interview for a Senior Software Engineer.

"Are you creative? What's something creative that you can think of?"

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"Describe a humbling experience."

Interview for Apple Retail Specialist.

"What's more important, fixing the customer's problem or creating a good customer experience?"

Interview for an Apple At Home Advisor

"You seem pretty positive, what types of things bring you down?"

Interview for a Family Room Specialist.

"Show me (role play) how you would show a customer you're willing to help them by only using your voice."

Interview for a College At-Home Advisor.

"Given an iTunes type of app that pulls down lots of images that get stale over time, what strategy would you use to flush disused images over time?"

Interview for a Software Engineer.

"If you're given a jar with a mix of fair and unfair coins, and you pull one out and flip it 3 times, and get the specific sequence heads heads tails, what are the chances that you pulled out a fair or an unfair coin?"

Interview for a Lead Analyst.

"What was your best day in the last 4 years? What was your worst?"

Interview for an Engineering Project Manager.

"How many children are born every day?"

Interview for a Global Supply Manager.

"When you walk in the Apple Store as a customer, what do you notice about the store/how do you feel when you first walk in?"

Interview for a Specialist.

“If you have 2 eggs, and you want to figure out what's the highest floor from which you can drop the egg without breaking it, how would you do it? What's the optimal solution?”

Interview for a Software Engineer.

My favourite question is definitely 'What would you want to do 5 years from now?'. I wanna be Apple's CEO!