A fifth of UK citizens think broadband is a key election issue

It’s no secret that broadband speeds (and indeed mobile broadband performance) is becoming a more important factor for UK citizens, with the rollout of superfast coverage continuing to expand, but apparently it’s a consideration that could affect the way some folks vote in the general election.

A new survey, carried out by Cable.co.uk which took in the views of some 2,500 UK residents, found that 18 per cent said broadband policy is a “key issue” for the upcoming vote.

The research found that UK voters want a legal minimum broadband speed that is 600 times faster than the current figure – on average, respondents want a baseline of 32Mbps – which would bring an end to those areas which still have Stone Age style internet connections. 5 per cent of those surveyed even thought the minimum legal speed should be 100Mbps.

Dan Howdle, Cable.co.uk editor-in-chief, commented: "It's likely no coincidence that the one in five households in the UK that are yet to have superfast broadband deals made available to them matches proportionately to those who say broadband will affect the way they intend to vote.

"No doubt this is, in part at least, due to the fact that no party manifesto has promised to roll out superfast broadband to 100 per cent of households, and to a deadline acceptable to those whose homes, businesses and childrens' educations are respectively isolated, diminished or stunted by poor connectivity.”

The government’s current pledge is that everyone in the UK will be able to get at least 2Mbps come early next year.