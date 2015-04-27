Daily deal: Save £60 on a Lenovo Flex 2 15.6-inch laptop

Good morning everyone, happy Monday to you all and welcome to the start of another working week.

And with that, welcome to another daily deal. Today's offer features a Lenovo Flex 2 15.6-inch laptop, which can be yours for a 10 per cent saving of £539.97.

Lenovo Flex 2 15.6-inch multimode touchscreen laptop offers the ultimate range of flexibility, ideal for productivity and entertainment.

With its 300-degree folding design, you can be in classic laptop mode one minute and sociable stand mode the next, without having to sacrifice any deficiencies in performance or convenience.

In terms of specs, the Lenovo Flex 2 boasts a 15.6-inch HD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, an Intel Core i5 processor with a clock speed of 1.7GHz, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive.

It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio v2, a 720p HD webcam and Windows 8.1 operating system.

