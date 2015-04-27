Datameer CEO talks Hadoop and the big data landscape

The big data revolution is taking hold. Although it has been around for a while now, 2015 is expected to be the year when its full potential is explored.

Businesses are constantly collecting more and more information on their customers and extensive data analytics is enabling companies to target customers more effectively than ever and generate increased revenues.

The impact of social media has played a large role in the growth of big data, according to a recent infographic published by media risk specialist ZeroFox, and this is undoubtedly set to continue.

If you are familiar with the big data space, you have probably heard of Hadoop, an open source project that offers a new way to store and process data. While large Web 2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook use Hadoop to store and manage their huge data sets, Hadoop has also proven valuable for many other more traditional enterprises

In the video above Stefan Groschupf, CEO of Datameer, shares his thoughts on the big data landscape and how the Hadoop ecosystem is evolving.