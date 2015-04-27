Does Apple Watch live up to the hype?

While some of us are still waiting for the golden opportunity to get our hands on one of those Apple Watches (or get the watches on our hands, I'm not sure what the proper order of words here would be), other are running about showing off their cool new gadget.

And oh boy, do I mean showing off!

Take Mashable's Jenny Ryall for example: after getting the watch, she has suddenly found a need to flick her hair every two minutes using – you guessed it – the hand which bears the watch.

She was also constantly reaching for things she didn't need, and purposely kept pushing her sleeves up, as if she was saying ‘Look at my cool new watch. Look at it! Looook.’

You wouldn't believe how much time I wasted looking for this image

You wouldn't believe how much time I wasted looking for this image[/caption]

But after the initial euphoria died down and she really started using the thing, she asked herself one simple question: does it actually live up to the hype?

Her conclusion is both yes and no, depending on what you’re looking for in a smartwatch. She says the Apple Watch has its pros and cons, as well as little quirks which need adjusting.

Those quirks are mostly app related, which means the watch might actually get better in time, as developers upgrade and optimise their Watch apps.

Some of the biggest pros for the watch include great texting and making quick, short phone calls and health-related apps, all of which are a “dream” to use and really make life more simple.

As for the cons, Ryall says the screensaver and slow load times are most likely the biggest issues the Watch has.

