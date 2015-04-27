Ebay backs Google in antitrust case vs EU

The Google vs European Commission antitrust case has just got a lot more interesting, as Ebay decided to support the search giant.

Ebay’s Chief Executive John Donahoe has supported arguments made by Google in its defence in the antitrust case, saying the two companies are direct competitors in online shopping, the Financial Times reports.

In an interview with FT, Donahoe said the barriers between different areas of online commerce are breaking down, highlighting the challenges the European Commission faces in bringing the high-profile case.

The European Union accused Google of cheating consumers and competitors by distorting web search results to favour its own shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could change the rules for business online.

Google said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with the EU's statement of objections and would make the case that its products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.

Two weeks ago Google was accused of abusing its dominant position, promoting its own services through the engine, at the expense of competing companies including Microsoft.

The company has ten weeks to reply to the Statement.

Google already has a defence in place, though. In the search market, it will use old rivals Yahoo and Bing as showings of competitiveness, and new search from Amazon, eBay and travel sites in Germany, France and the UK.

The antitrust case has spread from the search engine onto the Android OS, as well. The company will fight the claim it preloads Google apps on Android devices, by showing the example of Samsung preloading Facebook, Microsoft and other apps bought through partnerships.