Elon Musk's Twitter hacked

The year is 2015, and I'm still clueless as to what's the point of hacking someone's Twitter account.

I would really like to know, as I see no gain in an act which probably requires quite some time to accomplish.

Perhaps whoever hacked Elon Musk's Twitter account could explain it to me.

During the weekend, both Tesla Motors and Elon Musk Twitter accounts were hacked, as well as the Tesla website.

Though the parties claiming responsibility offer up different names, it appears to be one coordinated attack on all of Musk's online and social properties. While a group called "RIPPRGANG" claims responsibility for the Twitter hack, the website was apparently hacked by a group called "Autismsquad."

Here's what TeslaMotors.com looked like earlier:

And here's what Tesla Motors Twitter stream looked like:

Both Twitter accounts, as well as the Tesla website, have been restored, and all the hackers' tweets deleted.

Unlike last year's attack on Sony, which caused a lot of damage to the company, this attack is more or less harmless. There is no confidential information hiding on the Tesla Motors Twitter feed, and defacing a website can't really hurt the company.

These kinds of acts are more about defacing property and gaining notoriety than stealing any kind of important information.

Neither Elon Musk nor Telsa Motors has yet made an official statement on the matter.