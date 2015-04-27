Essex Council extends funding for Digital Skills development programe

Essex County Council has extended a funding programme, designed to help businesses develop their digital skills, by 12 months.

The Digital Skills For Growth Programme, which the local authority claims has already helped 35 businesses develop their digital skills, will now continue until 31 March 2016.

Around 60 Essex residents were able to gain employments after Essex businesses received up to £4000 towards the cost of digital skills training via the project.

“The work place is quickly evolving and it is important for businesses to ensure they stay at the forefront of technological breakthroughs,” claimed the council’s head of commissioning and lifelong learning Peter Cook.

“Digital skills are crucial in every business and play an important role in the future economy of the county. This funding will help local businesses recruit and train new staff to enhance their company’s digital skills in order to help them grow and be even more competitive,” he added.

A Competitive Market

Essex administers the Essex Employment and Skills Board programme with the goal of helping local businesses develop skills including web design, online marketing and programming to help them become more competitive.

Organisations in the area are able to receive funding for as many new employees as they require and any training course with any provider can be chosen providing they are to an advanced standard.

The programme covers up to 70 per cent of the cost of training and encourages growth of digital skills by giving businesses the power to hire someone in a digital technology position.

Organisations wishing to apply for the funding much demonstrate the position they wish to hire for focuses on digital skills like web development, computer programming, media production, computer design and many more areas of work.

© 24N.biz