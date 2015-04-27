Facebook app still curiously MIA from Apple Watch

App developers have quickly created their respective applications for the Apple Watch after the tech giant revealed the wearable in March. Well, most developers have, expect one: Facebook.

Consumers who had their hands on the Apple Watch were dismayed to find out that the Facebook app was missing from the device, despite Tim Cook's announcement at the Apple Watch reveal that users "can connect to social media" through the wearable.

Despite a Facebook logo being shown during Cook's presentation, the actual app is nowhere to be found on the Watch, leading to an outpouring of disappointment from consumers on a social network that does have an Apple Watch app; Twitter

What seemed like an app during Cook's presentation was merely a push notification from the Facebook app in the iOS device.

"We have nothing to announce today, but we’re always evaluating new platforms to build the best Facebook experience for people," a Facebook spokesperson said during the Apple Watch launch.

Other firms such as Twitter, eBay and even Chipotle have geared themselves with an app for Apple Watch. Even Facebook's Instagram now has an app on the wearable, but it is believed that the development of the Facebook app is currently in the works and will be available soon.