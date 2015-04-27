Google executive is victim of the Nepal earthquake

You’re almost certainly aware of the disaster that hit Nepal at the weekend – an earthquake which measured 7.8 on the Richter Scale, and caused havoc with well over 3,000 deaths – and it seems the sad news for Google is that one of its executives was amongst those who died.

Dan Fredinburg was head of privacy for Google X, and product management lead, TechCrunch reports, and was over at Mount Everest at the time – which was hit by major avalanches caused by the quake.

On Instagram, his sister wrote: “I regret to inform all who loved him that during the avalanche on Everest early this morning our Dan suffered from a major head injury and didn't make it. We appreciate all of the love that has been sent our way thus far and know his soul and his spirit will live on in so many of us. All our love and thanks to those who shared this life with our favourite hilarious strong willed man. He was and is everything to us. Thank you.”

Fredinburg was an experienced climber, and he also co-founded Google Adventure.

Google has made its Person Finder tool available for those who wish to find out more details of anyone who was in Nepal and possibly affected by the disaster, with the web app already having some 5,500 records added as of the time of writing. Head over here if you need to avail yourself of the service.